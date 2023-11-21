The Wests Tigers have released both Triston Reilly and Brandon Webster-Mansfield from the final year of their contracts at the club.

Having played for the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs in under-age competitions, the Harold Matthews Cup (under-16s) and SG Ball (under-18s), respectively, Triston Reilly made the switch to the game of rugby union.

He would end up returning to rugby league after a stint with the NSW Waratahs and joined the Wests Tigers in 2022, initially on a train-and-trial contract.

Playing in the centres, Reilly made his NRL debut last season and displayed pace, strength and skill in his three appearances for the club. This included one try, six tackle busts, two line breaks and averaging 71 running metres.

The other player who has been released is forward Brandon Webster-Mansfield.

Webster-Mansfield has come through the club's development system and found himself competing in the Harold Matthew Cup (2017 for Western Suburbs), Laurie Daley Cup (2018) and Jersey Flegg Cup (2020-22).

However, the Campbelltown junior would never feature in an NRL game for the Wests Tigers.

"The club would also like to wish Triston Reilly and Brandon Webster-Mansfield the very best of luck with their future playing careers," the Wests Tigers said in a statement on Tuesday.