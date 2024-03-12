The Wests Tigers have provided an update on seven injured players ahead of the club's season-opener against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

The club has announced that Justin Olam (knee), Latu Fainu (hamstring), Brent Naden (shoulder), Josh Feledy (shoulder), and Solomone Saukuru (shoulder) will be absent for the next two weeks. They are expected to return for Round 4.

Latu's older brother, Sione Fainu, will also remain on the sidelines with a foot injury and is expected to return the following week in Round 5.

While the above six players will be available for selection within the next three weeks, playmaker Adam Doueihi has been given an updated return timeline after he ruptured his ACL in last year's Easter Monday clash against the Parramatta Eels.

Suffering a high-grade partial tear of his ACL on his left knee - the third time he has sustained an injury on that knee in his career - the club revealed that Doueihi should return for Round 17.

Taking on the Canberra Raiders this weekend, Benji Marshall has decided to name two debutants - Lachlan Galvin and Solomona Faatape - for Saturday's match.