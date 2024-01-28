Wests Tigers NRLW co-captain Kezie Apps and teammate Leianne Tufuga have agreed to new contracts that will see them compete in the Queensland Rugby League BMD competition.

The Jillaroo and New Zealand international have both joined the Western Clydesdales for the club's inaugural BMD Premiership season this year.

Apps is recognised as one of the most decorated players in women's rugby league and has captained both Australia and New South Wales throughout her career.

The 2019 Dally M Medalist has appeared in 26 NRLW games (for the Dragons and Tigers) and has notched up 12 Tests for Australia since her international debut in 2014.

On the other hand, Leianne Tufuga made her international debut for the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns last year - playing three Tests. An electric and skilful winger, Tufuga has scored nine tries in 21 NRLW games for the Wests Tigers NRLW and Sydney Roosters NRLW.

Their arrivals to the Clydesdales will see them link up with three-time NRLW premiership winner and Brisbane Broncos NRLW halfback Ali Brigginshaw and NRLW superstar Shenae Ciesiolka, among others.

“I think it is a very exciting prospect for us, it has been a good build-up for our women's program and to get players of that calibre shows as a club we are on the right track.” said Western Clydesdales CEO via The Chronicle.

“Paired with our local girls they are going to add some great experience and insight into what it's like to play at the top level.

“Leianne is still young but has played three years in NRLW which shows the fast trajectory you can have in the women's game,

“Kezie has years of experience at all levels and is a solid leader who will add to our leadership group.”