Wests Tigers forward Fonua Pole has reportedly extended his time at the club, knocking back interest from a rival club who were interested in poaching him away from Concord headquarters.

While they have already secured all their Top 30 spots for next season, adding Jack Bird, Jarome Luai, Jeral Skelton, Sunia Turuva, Terrell May and Royce Hunt to the club, the Tigers have turned their attention to extending the contracts of the players who are out of contract at the end of 2025.

The Wests Tigers have several players off-contract, including Adam Doueihi, U19s NSW Blues representatives Josh Feledy and Justin Matamua and veteran Brent Naden.

However, they have managed to lock down one of their most impressive young forwards despite him being able to speak with rival clubs for the past three weeks.

Fonua Pole has extended his contract with the Tigers for two more years until the end of 2027, knocking back interest from the Melbourne Storm in the process.

The decision to extend his contract comes after Pole had a breakout season for the club and was one of their best in the middle of the park, playing either in the front row or at lock.

“I'm so happy knowing I'll be here at the club for at least the next three seasons,” he said.

"Although it's been a tough few years, I've loved the mateship and resilience in the team.

“Now is such an exciting time for us as a club. I just want to keep working hard and continue to improve as a player.”

Following Stefano Utoikamanu's departure to the Melbourne Storm, Pole will be expected to play more game time next season and create a formidable partnership with new recruit Royce Hunt from the Cronulla Sharks and Terrell May from the Sydney Roosters.

However, this nearly didn't happen after the Storm showed a keen interest in the Victorian-born player and a move to the club would have seen him reunite with his cousin Stefano Utoikamanu and younger brother Suli Pole, who is part of the pathways system.

He made 23 appearances in 2024 which saw him make 45 tackle busts and 526 tackles, scored four tries, and averaged 108 running metres per match.

“We all love what Fonua brings to the team, so this is great news for all of us,” said Marshall.

“Fonua lives and breathes our team values, and this new deal rewards his continued hard work. He's a great person and a very important part of this club."