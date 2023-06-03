Wests Tigers forward Shawn Blore could be set to make an immediate move from the club after falling out of favour.

The 22-year-old appeared in five of the first six matches of the season but has only played one game since - Round 11 against the Rabbitohs as a replacement player.

According to News Corp, rival clubs have reportedly been made aware of his availability and contract status. Although he still has one year left on his contract, Blore could join one of the teams as a mid-season signing.

His release would free up room in the salary cap for the Tigers in 2024 and grant them with an extra spot in their Top 30 squad.

Blore, unfortunately, missed the entire 2022 season with a ruptured ACL after sustaining the injury during the pre-season. Before the injury, Blore played 12 games in 2021 and five in 2020.

A Penrith Panthers junior, Blore is still young and has plenty of promise. The specific clubs that have registered interest in Blore remain to be seen.