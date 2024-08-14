The Wests Tigers have officially confirmed the arrival of a new signing from a rival club as they continue to rebuild their roster under Shane Richardson and Benji Marshall.

Joining from the Canterbury Bulldogs, skilled winger Jeral Skelton has inked a two-year contract to move to the Tigers until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The decision comes after the 25-year-old impressed in the NSW Cup and limited NRL appearances but remains behind Josh Addo-Carr, Jacob Kiraz, and Blake Wilson in the Bulldogs' pecking order.

A powerful winger who began in the 15-man code, the Queensland-born Skelton scored three tries in six NRL matches along with 24 tries in 34 reserve-grade matches.

“I think this is a great opportunity for me, and I'm really happy with this decision,” Skelton said.

"I think Wests Tigers are a club with a very bright future, and to be a part of that is so exciting.

“Obviously I want to finish this season strongly with my current teammates, but I look forward to meeting my new teammates in pre-season.”

Since joining the Bulldogs in late 2022, Jeral Skelton across 33 games #NSWCup games: 25 tries

33 line breaks

Ave. 179 metres

Ave. 4.9 tackle breaks

Ave. 61 PCM Most recently had 302 metres from 28 runs in the Dogs big NRL win over the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/EBYASMlcQM — NBWT (@NBWT__) August 13, 2024

“We are excited to welcome Jeral and his family to our club for the next two seasons,” head coach Benji Marshall added.

“We love what he brings on the field and the person he is off the field, and we look forward to having him with us in 2025.”

In confirming Skelton's signing from the Bulldogs, the Wests Tigers announced that "further signings will be announced in the coming days as the club continues to strengthen its depth in key positions".