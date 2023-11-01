Ahead of the 2024 pre-season, the Wests Tigers have confirmed all the coaches that will look after the teams in the pathways program.

This comes after the Tigers announced Benji Marshall will be joined in the coaching box with newly appointed assistant coaches Chris Heighington and John Morris next season, as well as former club captain Robbie Farah.

“When a young player comes through our rep teams and eventually makes it to the NRL, it's important they know what we are about,” head coach Benji Marshall said.

"Having already been coached using similar guidelines will make the transition to first grade more effective."

General Manager, Women's and Pathways Matthew Betsey, would go on to discuss about how important all the coaches are to the success of the Wests Tigers and the club's development plans for the future.

“As a development club, our mission is to develop and retain the very best talent in our catchment areas, and that doesn't just apply to players," added Betsey.

"Junior coaches, whether they be representative coaches or coaches at junior rugby league clubs, play a hugely significant role in player development.

“It's vitally important that we not only have programs in place to educate and develop players, but for our coaches as well."

2024 Pathways Coaches

Wests Magpies NSW Cup: Aaron Payne

Wests Tigers Jersey Flegg Cup: Leon Latulipe

Balmain Harold Matthews Cup: Tony Bazouni

Balmain SG Ball Cup: Chris Yates

Wests Harold Matthews Cup: Stephen Isdale

Wests SG Ball Cup: Joey Saukuru

Macarthur Wests Tigers Andrew Johns Cup: Harrison Fox

Macarthur Wests Tigers Laurie Daley Cup: Mitchell Tyley

Wests Tigers Lisa Fiaola Cup: Scott Clark

Wests Tigers Tarsha Gale Cup: Adel Hage

Embed from Getty Images

Former North Queensland Cowboys hooker and 2005 NRL Grand Finalist Aaron Payne has been brought into the club to look after the NSW Cup team and will also work as an assistant coach.

Payne brings a wealth of knowledge and coaching experience with him, having previously been the Cowboys academy coach and Under-20s head coach before becoming the head coach of the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup for four seasons.

The Jersey Flegg Cup side will be coached by Leon Latulipe, who joins from the Manly Sea Eagles and is an ex-assistant coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership-winning Jersey Flegg Cup team in 2019.

Joey Saukuru, the father of Tigers' development players Apisalome Saukuru and Solomone Saukuru, will continue his role as head coach of the Wests SG Ball Cup team.

Tony Bazouni, Chris Yates, Stephen Isdale, Harrison Fox and Mitchell Taylor will round out the pathways coaching staff for next season.

Scott Clark (Lisa Fiola Cup) and Adel Hage (Tarsha Gale Cup) will look after the two female teams at the club. Clark joins the Tigers after being involved with the Parramatta Eels' pathways programs and working with Samoa'a national junior programs.

On the other hand, Adel Hage has been with the Wests Tigers since 2019 and coached the club's Harvey Norman Women's team to premiership glory in 2022 - a team that featured the likes of Jessica Sergis and Kezie Apps.