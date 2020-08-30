Benji Marshall is set for a farewell with Wests as the club are reported to be planning their 2021 roster without their veteran playmaker, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Marshall is believed to be requesting a one-year deal with the Tigers, but with their books already aligned with it’s playmakers for next season and sitting with $1 million for five roster spots, the 35-year-old will be told his time with the club is coming to an end.

The 320-game veteran would likely cost the Tigers $300,000 in 2021, with Michael Maguire already paying out $1.6 million to Josh Reynolds and Luke Brooks.

While the Tigers already tussle with their decreasing cap room, growing prospect Jock Madden could be one name the club aim to demand a decent pay-rise down the road.

Madden has been compared to Sydney champion Luke Keary, with the junior set to make his NRL debut in the coming weeks while Marshall is likely to begin his farewells.

The Tigers are also holding co-captain Moses Mbye, Billy Walters and [art-time five-eighth Adam Doueihi for the 2021 season, warranting the departure for one of the club’s greatest ever.

Wests are believed to sit down with Marshall in the coming days in mapping out his last month as a Tiger.