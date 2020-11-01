Wests coach Michael Maguire is believed to have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will see him remain with the Tigers until the end of the 2023 season.

Despite a tumultuous season that sparked uproar within the Tigers’ playing group and extended their finals drought to nine years, Wests chairman Lee Hagipantelis has backed Maguire for the long haul.

The club are understood to be throwing all their support behind their senior coach, with the board backing Maguire’s aggressive coaching style and discipline to transition the club into a premiership contender.

“I’ve had the opportunity to sit with Madge and I couldn’t be more impressed with his passion and commitment to the Wests Tigers,” Hagipantelis told the Herald.

“We share the same vision, which is long-term success. Madge is very excited about where this club is going and where he can take it.”

The contract extension was handed to Maguire over a month ago, with belief that delays come due to reported interest for the position of Craig Bellamy’s successor at Melbourne.

Maguire is also believed to have met with a number of rival clubs mid-season, but the Tigers remain confident the former South Sydney premiership coach will re-sign with Wests.

Speaking on the finals drought extending under Maguire’s tenure, Hagipantelis believed the decision to extend Maguire’s contract did not rely on immediate success.

“I don’t think you can correlate the two,” Hagipantelis said.

“We’re looking for long-term sustainability, and we are looking at that with Madge providing it for us. We think two years is appropriate.”

The board are set to back Maguire for a major list overhaul in the coming off-season as the club plans to land a top-eight finish in 2021.