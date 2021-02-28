Wests Tigers have secured the signature of exciting halfback Jock Madden who has extended his current deal at the club.

Madden has penned a one-year extension which will see him tied to Leichardt until the end of the 2022 season.

The deal is just rewards for Madden, who broke into the first-grade squad ahead of the 2021 season after originally joining Wests on a development contract.

The 20 year-old said he was very thankful for the opportunity to represent the club at the elite level.

“I’m extremely grateful and excited to be part of this club moving forward,” Madden told the club website.

“I’ve seen this club grow a lot since I’ve been here, and I feel like I’ve developed a lot as a player too. I’ve really enjoyed learning from the players here over the past two years and I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career now at Wests Tigers.

“Everyone is really focused on achieving the same success here at Wests Tigers and I’m excited to play my part in helping bring that for our Members and fans.”

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said the deal was the result of dedicated hard work and commitment from Madden.

“On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I’d like to congratulate Jock on his new deal and say how pleased we are to have him commit further to this club,” Pascoe said.

“I’ve seen Jock grow a lot since first joining Wests Tigers and I’m looking forward to watching him grow further in his time here as he continues to develop as an NRL player.

“In addition to his on-field commitment, Jock is a wonderful ambassador for the values of Wests Tigers and a fine young man away from the field, so it’s very pleasing to have him as part of this club moving forward into the 2021 season and beyond.”

Those sentiments were matched by coach Michael Maguire who said Madden was ready to contribute to the club immediately.

“I’m really pleased to see Jock re-sign with the club because I can see how hard he works to improve himself and the team every single day,” Maguire said.

“Jock is thoroughly professional in all that he does — both on and off the field — and I have no doubt that his dedication to the high standard he strives to achieve will see him continue to develop into a strong Wests Tigers player.”

So far uncapped with Wests, Madden was a promising highlight in the club’s 52-18 trial victory over Manly on Sunday, linking up nicely with fellow half Luke Brooks.

Madden stands a firm chance to make his NRL debut in the Tigers’ Round 1 clash against Canberra on Sunday, March 14 as incumbent playmaker Adam Doueihi will sit out due to suspension.