QLD Maroons playmaker Cameron Munster can expect extra close checking during the State of Origin series opener in Adelaide next week after the 28-year-old openly admitted to carrying several injuries into the clash.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, the Storm star stated that he was currently hampered with both a fractured rib and rib cartilage damage, as well as a hyperextended elbow.

However, the Rockhampton native won't be in for the shock of his life come kick-off at the Adelaide Oval, actively encouraging the Cockroaches' pack to have a crack.

Ever the competitor, Blues forward Liam Martin was more than happy to accept Munster's challenge on Friday, claiming his prayers had been answered ahead of Wednesday's clash in the City of Churches.

“We'll have to be testing it out, surely. We'll test it out and see what happens,” the premiership Panther was quoted by Fox Sports.

“It is sort of (music to the ears to hear he's injured) but I don't want to worry about it too much, otherwise it'll distract us. But you definitely want to go after it.”

Across the course of his ten seasons at first-grade level, Munster has played through pain on numerous occasions, most recently after sustaining a compound fracture in his hand during Round 1 but still helping the Storm to knock off the Eels.

Given Munster's noted ability to bite the bit, Martin remained wary about his Blues brothers spending an inordinate amount of time chasing him around the park.

“He's quite strong for his size and he fights like hell, so we'll be doing everything we can to get him to the ground,” Martin added.

“You've just got to expect the unexpected with him. You can never switch off with him because you never know what he's going to do. He's very successful so we'll be on high alert around him.”

Kick-off in the first of three 'State v State, Mate v Mate' fixtures is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, 31 May.