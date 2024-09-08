The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly shown interest in securing the signature of former Queensland Maroons State of Origin player Christian Welch for the 2025 NRL season.

Welch, who debuted in 2015, has played his entire career with the Storm to date, racking up 160 NRL games and 6 State of Origins for Queensland between 2019 and 2021.

The veteran prop has tailed off performance wise in recent times, but is still a critical part of Craig Bellamy's system, playing 17 games this year to average 105 metres per game, while also tackling at almost 94 per cent.

But the Storm will welcome Stefano Utoikamanu to the club next season after signing him from the Wests Tigers, while issues with Nelson Asofa-Solomona appear to be a thing of the past. Melbourne also have a number of young forwards they would like to bring through their own system, but will struggle to do so while players like Welch are still there.

News Corp are reporting there could be a way out for Melbourne though, with the Broncos believed to be interested in adding to their own middle forward depth.

The club are still yet to effectively replace Thomas Flegler who they lost to the Dolphins ahead of the 2024 campaign, and are heavily reliant on the performances and experience of Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan in the middle third.

While Fletcher Baker and Jaiyden Hunt joined the club ahead of 2024, neither have made the impact that would have been expected.

Welch wouldn't replace the aggression lost by Flegler, but he would bring plenty of experience to Red Hill, where a team on the younger side have had issues competing this year, with Kevin Walters' side dropping from the grand final last year to missing the eight this time around.

There is little doubt Walters will enter 2025 as one of the competition's most under pressure coaches, and it's clear additions to the engine room will be a priority for the disappointing Broncos of 2024.

Welch is contracted to Melbourne until at least the end of 2025 with a mutual option in 2026 - he would need a release from the Storm to leave for next season, but can negotiate freely with rival clubs from November 1 given the option in his deal.