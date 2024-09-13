Christian Welch has revealed the reasons for his last-minute withdrawal from the Melbourne Storm's impressive win over the Brisbane Broncos last week and has confirmed that he will be available to play against the Sharks in this weekend's qualifying final.

Welch was initially named on the bench when team lists were announced last Tuesday but was excluded from the squad when it was reduced the following night.

On Wednesday evening, Welch revealed that a wayward golf shot was the unexpected reason behind his eventual withdrawal.

"I actually got bitten by something. I'm a terrible golfer, so I was off in the shrubbery and I think a little spider got me," Welch told Mark Levy on 2GB's Wide World of Sports Radio.

"Then my leg blew up and got infected, and I had a pretty bad fever.

"It was a strange injury to have, but back fully healthy now."

Welch, listed on the bench, isn't the only major returnee for the Storm. Ryan Papenhuyzen is set to come back from the leg injury he sustained against the Cowboys in round 26.

The Melbourne Storm are set to kick off against the Cronulla Sharks at 4:05 pm AEST on Saturday at AAMI Park, Melbourne.