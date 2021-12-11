Former Titan Ash Taylor is hopeful of landing an NRL contract with the Warriors this summer as he continues to prove his worth across the pre-season.

Taylor has joined the New Zealand club on a train-and-trial contract ahead of 2022 and firms as a chance to secure a senior list spot and career lifeline under Nathan Brown.

The 26-year-old's famous seven-figure deal expired this year, along with his tenure on the Gold Coast with Taylor not offered a contract extension for next season.

Speaking to media this week, the Toowoomba-born half stated that the fresh start and opportunity with the Warriors is keeping the fire burning.

“My mind is a lot more relaxed than what it was. Coming off a big contract it was just a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Tayor said.

ASHLEY TAYLOR

Halfback Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 155.8

Kick Metres

“I still feel pressure on myself to earn a contract, but I just really want to work hard for it and show my gratefulness. I still really want to play in the NRL.

“Obviously, it is a step backwards now from where I was, but I am looking for new challenges. I am really enjoying it so far so hopefully I can get a contract here and start the 2.0.

“I love the game and still have a lot to give to the game so I just really want to give it another crack and if I get another contract I get one and if not it is not the end of the world. I have got a lot more to look forward to in life."

Brown recently revealed that Taylor was progressing well in his trial showing with the Warriors.

The New Zealand coach believed the highly-regarded playmaker can flourish under less pressure than he has previously faced.

“He’s been really positive, and his training has been really good,” Brown previously said on SEN.

“If he can be as consistent as what he has shown so far, we are quite positive that Ash can have a really good impact on our footy club.

“The pressure on him at our club is going to be far less than what he [previously] felt."

The Warriors are set to continue residing in Australia for the opening months of the 2022 season, with their first home match in New Zealand scheduled for Round 15 against the Panthers in June.