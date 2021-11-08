The Warriors have confirmed 12 players who will take up train and trial contracts over the summer, as well as four players who will be on development deals with the club throughout 2022.

Train and trial contracts give hopeful players a chance to train with first-grade teams over the course of the summer, before the club may offer them a contract to remain with the club in the top 30 squad for the following season.

The headline of their train and trial contracts is Ashley Taylor, who was unable to secure a new top 30 NRL deal following his exit from the Gold Coast Titans at the end of the 2021 season.

Also amongst the list are players with first-grade experience in Tom Ale and Jackson Frei. Ale has bee with the Warriors as a second-row forward since 2020, playing just three games in the last two seasons.

Frei, a 23-year-old prop, made just a single appearance for the Warriors in 2021, having joined the Warriors in 2020 from the Sydney Roosters. He lost the 2020 season to an ACL injury.

Adam Cook comes to the Warriors from the Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup, having previously made his NRL debut for the Canberra Raiders in 2020 as a 19-year-old, while 21-year-old prop Garrett Smith switched from the North Queensland Cowboys to the Newcastle Knights in 2021 on a development deal, but failed to make his NRL debut.

It had been reported in mid-2021 that talented local New Zealand-based prospects Jacob Laban and Zyon Maiu'u had signed deals with the Warriors, but are now on train and trial contracts.

Eric Vaafusuaga has played for the Warriors' SG Ball team, while Demitric Sifakula is an ex-New Zealand under-16 player.

Trei Fuller may be the most talented of the 12 though, with the Dolphins fullback yet to make his NRL debut at 24, but setting the Queensland Cup on fire over the past couple of seasons.

Lleyton Finau, Kina Kepu, Lingi Kepu and Taniela Otukolo have been confirmed as the Warriors' development players.

Otukolo made his NRL debut last weekend. The 19-year-old Tongan-born hooker played three games.