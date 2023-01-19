Andrew Webster has made some big positional calls ahead of his maiden head coaching season with the New Zealand Warriors, assigning Marata Niukore and Mitch Barnett their roles for 2023.

The Warriors have signed multiple players that can play several positions, including Dylan Walker, Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf, however Niukore and Barnett both have raised several questions over the makeup of the New Zealand outfit.

Niukore joins New Zealand after a 96-game stint with Parramatta, originally establishing himself as an edge forward before Brad Arthur began to utilise him in the centres and at lock forward.

However, Webster confirmed via NRL.com that he has no intention of playing Niukore in the backline.

“He won't play centre. He'll only play centre if something goes on halfway through a game, and I see Dylan Walker playing that (back-up centre) role anyway,” Webster said.

“He's a good option there and I understand why Parramatta has done that in the past, but right now a guy like Dylan in the No.14 will be perfect for that role.

"I think Barny (Mitch Barnett) will play both (second row and lock). He's versatile, he's done both, and when you have that versatility, it gives you an edge as a team.

“He can play hard and lock off the middle and also play on an edge and be calm and comfortable. He brings us great depth.”

Webster also identified the need for the Warriors to find a new prop forward to fill the void left by the departure of Ben Murdoch-Masila who signed with the Dragons.

“We will replace Benny with a front-rower at some stage… (but) you can't panic and go and find just someone for the sake of it," Webster continued.

“Depth wise we are happy. I am happy with the squad. I think they are going good.”

The Warriors are yet to confirm the positions of major recruits, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Te Maire Martin but they will likely join Shaun Johnson and Wayde Egan in the spine.

Webster also confirmed that Tohu Harris will retain his captaincy going into next season.