Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater might have a 100 per cent success record lifting the Origin shield, but he is making no promises that he will continue in the role next year.

Slater has spent two years in charge of the Maroons, winning four of six games to lift the shield twice, having taken over the state coming off the shambolic 2021 campaign.

The former gun fullback has been heavily linked with a move back to the Melbourne Storm, where he could become an assistant under Craig Bellamy or ultimately take over the team, but Slater, on his part, hasn't publically entertained that idea.

The QRL have made it clear they want Slater to continue as coach, and it's not hard to see why. He understands Origin like few do, and regularly reminds his team that they are playing for an entire state, but Slater said conversations will need to be had with his family before he decides what comes next in his future.

"We will enjoy this series win, and then that will sort itself out in the future," Slater said during his post-match press conference after Game 3 of the series.

"We will see. I'll sit down with my family. I have really enjoyed the last two years, it has been great.

"Queensland means a lot to me, this team means a lot to me, and it has been a journey - an enjoyable journey. I saw it as important, and that's why I'm sitting here, but I have to make sure I'm doing the right thing by everyone."

Slater, who has been backed by an elite coaching staff of Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith, among others, has been highly regarded by his players during his two years in charge.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans said after Game 2 that Slater had played an enormous part in the turnaround of the Maroons.

Slater also suggested after Game 2 that his side could get better, yet in what could have been a hint that he is keen on sticking around to see the side continue dominating the Origin arena, as they have over his two-year tenure.

"There is better than that too. They are only getting better this team. This team has created a foundation to their footy that they are just getting started and just building," Slater said after Game 2.

"They probably exceeded my expectations is the connection they are doing it for. The connection to the colour of the jersey, the connection to these postcodes. The connections to their names on the back. The connection to the people of Queensland.

"At the end of the day, the feeling that we get to feel right now, and that we get to feel to be part of this team, that's only there because it means so much to more than five million people, and we are a part of that. That is why this is so special. This group are playing for a higher purpose than themselves."