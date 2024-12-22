The Wests Tigers have parted ways with utility player Jayden Sullivan, who has signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2025 season.

Tigers boss Shane Richardson recently addressed the decision to release Sullivan, despite the 23-year-old having three years remaining on his contract.

Sullivan joined the Tigers in 2024 and made eight appearances in the halfback and five-eighth positions.

He was set to earn $2.1 million over the duration of his contract, but his move to the Rabbitohs is part of a unique arrangement.

He will play for South Sydney on a one-year deal in 2025 before returning to the Tigers on a two-year contract for 2026 and 2027.

"The only reason we've let Jayden go is because you can't have him on that money when we've signed Jarome," Richardson told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Once we signed Jarome, it was always going to be difficult to carry Jayden on the money he was on.

"There have been no issues with Jayden; we just couldn't afford to keep paying him what we were paying him."

The recent signing of Jarome Luai made it challenging to see where Sullivan would fit into the Tigers' lineup.

Tigers coach Benji Marshall expressed his support for Sullivan's move, saying, “Bud is a good person and a very talented player, and we all hope this move works out for him,” in a statement on Friday morning.

South Sydney Rabbitohs Head of Football, Mark Ellison, praised Sullivan's potential and believes that working with coach Wayne Bennett could help him excel.

"He was one of the country's best young talents coming through the junior rep system," Ellison told Nine.

"He will add to our depth in the five-eighth and halfback positions, and we are looking forward to Jayden joining us for pre-season training."

Sullivan will play under the Rabbitohs' new coach Wayne Bennett, who may utilise him in multiple positions.

However, Sullivan will face competition from new signings Lewis Dodds and Jamie Humphreys, who are likely contenders for the No. 7 jersey.