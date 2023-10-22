Premiership-winning coach Des Hasler has spoken out about his recent move to the Gold Coast following the departure of Justin Holbrook, who was stood down.

The Gold Coast board made the move to sack Holbrook in June. Not long after it was announced that Hasler would take the reigns come 2024.

"It was about respect for all parties, including the Titans, Justin Holbrook and myself," Hasler told Channel 9.

Despite failing to make the eight in 2023, Hasler is adamant the Titans could contest rival clubs for the competition's top prize.

"Yeah, easy ... it's a very young squad, the average age is about 22 or 23, although Foz [Kieran Foran] probably bumps it up a bit," he said.

"You don't want to sound cliche-ish, but there's a lot of 70-plus gamers. There's a really good window where we could do something good, something great.

"It does happen. You only need to look at how the Warriors bounced back, the way Newcastle bounced back.

"It's strange, this NRL year was so unpredictable. Newcastle were in the bottom six after round 11. [Kalyn] Ponga was finished, he was retiring. And then look at the way they bounced back.

"Where were the Broncos three years ago?

"You never say never – you shouldn't. That's the exciting part about it … there are plenty of possibilities.

"I picked up Manly in '19 and they were 14th. It's very real. So much happens in the NRL calendar. That's all part of it.”

Hasler parted ways with the Sea Eagles and he clashed with club executives following Manly's rainbow jersey fiasco.

His move north of the Tweed was kept under wraps and alleged to only take 10 days to finalise according to Channel 9's Danny Weidler

"In my 30 years doing this, this organisation handled that as professionally, diligently and respectfully as any deal I've ever done," Hasler's agent George Mimis said.

"The confidentiality is a sign of respect, not just to Des or us, but also to the incumbent and other parts of the business.”

While the Knights and Dragons were eager for Hasler to jump on board, it was the Titans that managed to secure his services.

"It fitted the best," Hasler said.

"The front of house – [Titans chief executive] Steve Mitchell met with me and it was a really good process. There is some real talent on the roster.

"You weigh up where they are at and you weigh up the roster, and it presented quite well. In the end, it worked out best.

"I don't want to say potential, because it's so hackneyed, but there's some ability there, for sure.”

The incoming coach has also spoken on his upcoming reunion with Gold Coast's Kieran Foran.

Hasler has coached Foran to a premiership in the past and is excited about what's next to come for the duo.

"I know what Kieran is about, what he stands for, what he brings to the side," Hasler said.

"That's why the Titans recruited him, it's about influence. When I say influence, it's about experience, which is important to the side.

"At the Broncos it's Adam Reynolds; a guy like Shaun Johnson at the Warriors. That voice is important, which is why Ben Hunt is important at the Dragons.”