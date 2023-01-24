While the competition for spots runs rampant at Dolphins' training, head coach Wayne Bennett has already made a call on which players will lead the new franchise around the park.

The club missed out on several potential marquee recruits during their maiden recruitment drive, seeing the likes of Cameron Munster, Brandon Smith, Kalyn Ponga and Ben Hunt remain put or join rivals, making the spine decision a little simpler in Redcliffe.

While they've struggled on the recruitment front, it certainly doesn't mean there's no competition for spots in the 17, with a host of young guns and fringe first-graders desperately seeking a shot.

While he's pinched Tesi Niu and Jamayne Isaako from rival Queensland clubs, Bennett looks set to hand Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow the fullback role for the start of the season, meaning 'the Hammer' will be Dolphins' player #1 provided he's named there for Round 1.

It likely leaves Niu as a centre option, while Isaako will battle it out for a wing spot.

Former Bennett prodigy Anthony Milford will play five-eighth for the side while he's partnered by Sean O'Sullivan, the young half described as 'the smartest player in the NRL' by Andrew Johns himself.

The duo has beaten out teenager Isaiya Katoa, who starred in the halves for Tonga during the World Cup, all while completing his HSC tests on tour.

Jeremy Marshall-King will complete the spine at hooker, inheriting the starting role while Kodi Nikorima is expected to slot into the No. 14 jersey as a super sub, the same role he played at South Sydney in 2022.

Wayne is especially excited to see what O'Sullivan can produce in the club's inaugural season.

“Sean will be our halfback,” he told the Courier Mail.

“He is well-mannered and well-presented. He knows the game really well.

“He is a really good team player and knows his role really well. He is a smart player who will do a good job for us.

“He came to the Broncos because of me but I got the sack (2018) and never got to coach him for one minute.

“When he went to Penrith, into a good system at a good club, we saw what he could do.

“We know the ability he has. He is a good professional.”

The club will take on the Cowboys and the Titans in the pre-season challenge before making their NRL debut against the Sydney Roosters on March 5th.