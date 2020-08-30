Wayne Bennett could sensationally return to the Brisbane Broncos to form a dream team with Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters.

The Courier-Mail reports Bennett has sensationally backflipped on his decision to never return to the Broncos and is now keen to extend his coaching career once his contract at the Rabbitohs expires next season.

Yvonne Sampson confirmed on Fox League that Bennett is ready to return to the Broncos if there are changes to the board that sacked him two years ago.

“Wayne Bennett is open to moving back to the Broncos as a coaching director,” Yvonne Sampson confirmed on Fox League.

“But it comes with a couple of caveats only if there are changes to the board, who helped show him the door.”

If Bennett returns to Red Hill, he could take up a senior advisor role to support Walters, who is the favourite to replace Anthony Seibold.