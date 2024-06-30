Renowned for his forthrightness, Wayne Bennett has issued a blistering critique of the current NRL refereeing standards and the Bunker system, advocating for significant changes for greater fairness and consistency in the game.

Bennett's frustration stems from what he perceives as inconsistent and unfair officiating, which he believes is undermining the integrity of the sport.

“If I was a punter I couldn't bet a penny on rugby league at the moment,” he lamented.

The coach's concerns are not merely theoretical; they have tangible impacts on games and player safety. In a recent interview with Fox League, the master coach cited recent instances where his players were subjected to illegal head contact without appropriate penalties being awarded.

“I have had four players in the last two weeks hit with contact to the head by the opposition illegally. Not one penalty in those four times,” Bennett revealed.

The lack of consistency was on show with State of Origin matches, where similar infractions were penalised, leading to further confusion, not just with coaches but with fans and commentators.

Bennett also criticised the handling of melees and the inconsistent application of penalties.

“In our game [against the Melbourne Storm] there is a melee when Tevita Pangai did that good tackle. He was offside but it was not an illegal tackle. And yet a player from the other team raced in and started a melee. Even though we didn't start the melee, no action. No penalty. No sin bin,” he recounted.

To address the issues, Bennett has proposed a series of reforms, including the abolition of the sin bin for non-professional fouls and a more structured approach to send-offs. He suggested that send-offs should cost the offending team three interchanges while keeping the player off the field, thereby balancing the immediate impact on the game with longer-term consequences.

“The send-off was created in 1908. There were T Model Fords in 1908. We still have cars today. But, geez, the cars have changed enormously. Yet we still have the same send-off,” Bennett noted.

Bennett's shot at the officials extended to the contentious Bunker.

“Everyone thought the Bunker was going to be the saviour of the game. The Bunker has made it worse because they have hindsight and time on their hands, and they still can't get it right,” he argued.

“We can't just sit back and continue to let this happen. It's not just me disgruntled by this. It is other coaches, players and most importantly the fans who pay their hard-earned money to support our game,” he asserted.

Bennett has made it clear that his criticisms are born out of a deep love for the game and a desire to see it thrive, and his call for reform is a rallying cry for the NRL to address the flaws in its officiating system. Every person invested in the game of rugby league wants to cement the elements of fairness and consistency to the sport.

“Do I need the grief this will cause? No, I don't. But I have to stand up for the players and the game I have spent my whole life being a part of and loving,” Bennett concluded.