Under a month until Round 1 kicks off, rugby league is BACK!

The All Stars have named their sides with the clash just a week out, while the Bulldogs have named a six-man leadership group, and thrown $500,000 just to get an 18 year-old released from his deal.

So is Karl Oloapu the real deal, what is Cody Ramsey's future looking like, can Lachlan Miller impact Newcastle's season, and will the Maori All Stars go four-in-a-row?

Here on Zero Tackle, Dan and Terry from Rugby League Outlaws run through the biggest talking points each week, discussing the games biggest talking points in just FIVE minutes!