EXCLUSIVE: The video at the centre of Cody Walker’s alleged extortion attempt. The incident occurred late last year. Walker alleged to kick a man. NRL is investigating. Full video tonight on @7NewsBrisbane @7Sport @7NewsAustralia @7michellebishop @JimWilsonTV pic.twitter.com/o6Jo8A8n8s — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) May 18, 2020

Souths star Cody Walker will meet with the NRL integrity unit on Monday after he informed police he was being blackmailed.

Walker reportedly told recently police he is being blackmailed by someone who claims they have video footage of the Rabbitohs star kicking a man during a fight in October last year.

The mystery blackmailer is demanding $20,000 from the player or else the footage will be leaked to the media.

The video emerged on social media later on Monday, which shows Walker kicking a man late last year.

An NRL spokesperson has confirmed the integrity unit is investigating the claims and that members will meet with Walker on Monday, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Rabbitohs have also confirmed they are aware of the investigation in a statement.

“The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an incident involving player Cody Walker which took place in northern New South Wales in October 2019,” the statement read. “The NRL’s integrity unit have been informed.

“At no stage has Cody Walker been the subject of a police enquiry in relation to this incident.

“The Rabbitohs will be making no further comment on this matter at this stage as it is part of an ongoing police enquiry instigated by Cody Walker himself.”