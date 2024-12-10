Cronulla Sharks rookie prospect and potential future NRL player Zavier Peacock has secured the U17s 100m National Championships after posting an incredible time.

One report indicates that Peacock ran an impressive time of 10.56 while conflicting reports indicate that his win came after posting a 10.78 effort - his personal best is 10.44 in the 100m race.

A student of De La Salle College Revesby, Peacock was a member of the Cronulla Sharks Harold Matthews Cup squad last season and has previously spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs pathways system.