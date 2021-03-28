Prime Minister Scott Morrison was a surprise visitor in the Parramatta change rooms last night.
Morrison watched on as his beloved Cronulla fell 22-points short of the Eels at Bankwest Stadium.
The Prime Minister was gracious in defeat and visited the Eels rooms post-game to congratulate the victors on their win.
Morrison even had a sip of beer, although it was not the skol that Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney hoped for when he offered the drink to the PM.
Remember when we had PM's that could at least skol a beer…#NRL pic.twitter.com/ny7H9olpL7
— Roast (@thenrlroast) March 27, 2021