Prime Minister Scott Morrison was a surprise visitor in the Parramatta change rooms last night.

Morrison watched on as his beloved Cronulla fell 22-points short of the Eels at Bankwest Stadium.

The Prime Minister was gracious in defeat and visited the Eels rooms post-game to congratulate the victors on their win.

Morrison even had a sip of beer, although it was not the skol that Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney hoped for when he offered the drink to the PM.