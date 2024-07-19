Future Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase will have his final hit out before joining the club at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and rugby league fans will be keeping a keen eye on his performances.

A star of the 15-man game where he has already played 11 Tests for the Wallabies and 58 games for the Waratahs in the Super Rugby competition despite being just 23 years of age, the outside back has shown his versatility, also representing Australia in Rugby Sevens.

That will be exactly what he is up to at the Olympics, having been picked as part of the Australian men's rugby sevens outfit who will be in pursuit of a medal for the first time.

Australia, despite being one of the best rugby union countries in the world and winning the inaugural Olympics women's tournament in the sport back in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, are yet to make the semi-finals in the men's competition.

In fact, Australia finished just eighth overall in Rio, and only one spot better off at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics when they were held in 2021.

So it goes without saying Australia's Rugby Sevens outfit will be looking for considerable improvement during the 2024 Olympics tournament,with Australian fans able to tune in to all of the nation's matches - the Olympics will be on Stan Sport.

Nawaqanitawase will be key to that improvement for the men in green and gold. A talented winger and/or fullback, he has speed to burn and will be looking to put in an excellent final performance in the sport before his shift to the NRL.

It has already been confirmed by Rugby Australia that he will be granted an immediate release from his contract with the sport following the Olympic tournament to allow him to get a head start on his rugby league preparations.

It has been suggested that he may well feature in reserve grade game for the Sydney Roosters prior to the end of the 2024 season, pending on how rapid his development is. He isn't the only rugby union player pushing to do that this year, with Carter Gordon also recently released from his rugby union contract to link up with the Gold Coast Titans early.

Nawaqanitawase joins the Roosters at an intriguing time.

The club are about to undergo enormous change to their outside back position. Joseph Suaalii has agreed to join Rugby Australia on a staggering deal worth a reported $1.6 million from the start of 2025, while Joseph Manu is heading to Japanese rugby union.

While it's understood Daniel Tupou will somewhat surprisingly extend his career with the Roosters instead of hanging up the boots, the ongoing injury issues for Billy Smith means there are at least two wide open spots in the tri-colours' back five as they look to continue their run in the upper echelons of the NRL.

Nawaqanitawase - who has managed to find his way to the tryline often in rugby union - will likely walk straight into one of those spots next year, making his development something the club will be keen to fast track - it's little surprise they were desperate to bring him across as soon as his commitments in Paris ended.

He also brings an imposing physical stature - he stands at 192 centimetres, and weighs in at 100 kilograms. Given Dominic Young and Daniel Tupou's positions at the club, Nawaqanitawase may well end up training as a centre, and will only add to the Roosters' already imposing aerial threat.

In fact, with the accurate kicking game of Sam Walker feeding the outside backs, the Roosters could wind up being the best aerial team in the competition next season.

It's a daunting prospect for any team, with there is little doubt Roosters fans will be looking to watch Rugby 7s at Paris 2024 to get a first look at their star new recruit.

They will only be sweating he turns out as good in the 13-man sport as he has in the 15 and 7-man iterations during the first portion of his career.