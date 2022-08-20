Parramatta Eels fringe forward Wiremu Greig is likely to be in plenty of trouble for a shot which saw him sent off during Saturday afternoon's NSW Cup fixture against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The tackle, which occurred in the 72nd minute of the contest, saw Bulldogs prop Phillip Makatoa run into the line and throw a short ball to his left.

After relaxing, Grieg levelled him with an enormous hit, which led with the shoulder, although did appear to have some arm wrapping action which may avoid a shoulder charge being brought against him by the judiciary.

Where’s he supposed to go? (In reality danced around a HCD but settled on a “back in my day that was a good hit”) pic.twitter.com/5UojsIa6oE — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 20, 2022

The forward is likely to spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines suspended however for the shot, with a dangerous contact charge the likely result for the late tackle, which saw Makatoa's body rock back and hit the ground.

Despite the seeming viciousness of the hit, former forward and Fox Sports commentator suggested there wasn't much wrong with it.

"From an old front rower, I find that's a pretty good hit," Carroll said on commentary.

"Was it late? By a second. But did he get him in the head? No. It was body to body."

Grieg, who was formerly working his way through the North Queensland Cowboys development system, joined the Eels in 2021 having played for the Maori All Stars in the same year.

He made his debut in the NRL during Round 6 against the Canberra Raiders last year and has gone on to play in three NRL games.