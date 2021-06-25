Over the past month, reports have circulated that Penrith and Queensland forward Kurt Capewell is set to sign with the Brisbane Broncos after it was learned that Penrith are not believed to be offering him a long-term deal, but Capewell has strongly denied those reports, saying that a decision won’t be made until after the origin series.

During this week, fire was added to the fuel after incoming Broncos head of football Ben Ikin named Capewell as his priority signing and a later report stated that he had agreed to terms with the Broncos.

But in a recent social media post, Capewell strongly denied any reports of a move away from the Panthers at this point in time.

“Hey guys just a quick update on the contract situation,” Capewell said via Instagram.

“Obviously the media are reporting that I’ve signed – I haven’t signed anywhere.

JUST IN: Kurt Capewell has responded to reports he’s signed with Brisbane for the next three seasons… 🎥 https://t.co/NdC1AoGq2F pic.twitter.com/VdpAE4GmvC — Nathan Taylor (@NateTaylor87) June 24, 2021

“I won’t be making any decisions until after Origin. I’ve got bigger fish to fry this week on Sunday.

“I’m gonna get out there and give it to the Blues. Thanks for all the messages of support anyway.

“Let’s go this weekend, go the Maroons.”

The Cowboys join their Queensland rivals in being linked to the Maroons centre, but the club are tipped to prioritise re-signings internally before opting for talent outside of the four walls at Townsville.

Capewell, 27, has played 84 games over the course of his NRL career with Cronulla and Penrith, including representing Queensland in origin over the last two years.