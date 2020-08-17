The Warriors have notified Nathaniel Roache that he will not be receiving a contract extension, with the 24-year-old set to explore offers from rival clubs, according to stuff.co.nz.

The luckless prospect has undergone eight operations since making his debut for the Warriors in 2016, missing the 2018 season following back surgery.

In the last two seasons, Roache has required a knee reconstruction and an operation on his ankle, sidelining him for the entirety of this year.

While Roache looks fit for selection heading into the Warriors clash with the Bulldogs, it is understood that the Auckland-based club will not be offering a contract past 2020.

The Warriors had heavily invested in Roache after a pay rise in 2017, with Roache playing just 26 games so far in his career with the club.

With 1st and 2nd string hooker positions taken by Wayde Egan and Karl Lawton, the Warriors have become less-reliant on Roache’s services.

Last month Roache had revealed how tolling the numerous amount of injuries had on his body and mental health.

“The past three years have been a pretty tough run,” he said.

“My body has been through a lot, and my mind as well.”

While Roache is set to move on from the Warriors, questions will be asked on his ability to perform after spending so long on the sidelines.