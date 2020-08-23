Warriors forward Adam Blair has not made a decision on whether he’ll continue to play next season.

The Warriors have allowed the former Kiwis captain to decide his future, but he wants to make sure it is the right decision for him and his family before announcing his plans.

“I’ve always thought that I’d go round again next year. It’s obviously my option and I’m going to take my time with that,” Blair said on Saturday.

“Because of where I am, what I do and where I sit in the team, I want to make sure that whatever I’m doing, whether it’s playing footy or not, I want to enjoy the footy.”

Blair’s decision will impact on the Warriors recruitment plans as he is believed to be on $650,000 a season.

The former Kiwis captain also has to weigh up the possibility the Warriors will be based in Australia again next season and how that will impact his family.

“I think it’s becoming pretty clear where we’ll end up, with what’s going on between Australia and New Zealand at the moment,” Blair said.

“That does play a part in the decision I may make. I would love to be able to stay in New Zealand after football for at least a few years, if I could.

“But for us, with it being my option, it’s about making sure the option is right for myself and my family.

“I’ll most probably be making the call [based] on how my family feel, rather than what I feel like doing.