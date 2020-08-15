The Warriors are under investigation by the NRL for a biosecurity breach following New Zealand’s clash with Penrith, per Fox Sports.

Former Melbourne and Sydney halfback Brett Finch has been working alongside Warriors coach Todd Payten in the last month, as has been told to isolate as the league continues its investigation.

Finch sat aside Payten in the Warriors coaches box on Friday night, just 24 hours after appearing on a podcast during Thursday night’s fixture between the Storm and the Roosters.

Finch was soon pictured on social media kissing a friend and smoking on Thursday as the Warriors prepared for their round 14 clash.

The NRL have reached out to biosecurity experts on how to move forward with the breach, with NRL guidelines stating all players and club officials must remain inside their respective bubble and mustn’t leave unless there is an emergency.

Payten said having Finch on his side is a massive positive for both parties.

“I think having him in has been really good for him as well.

“He likes to talk and that was probably the loudest box we’ve had for a while.”

Finch’s breach comes following Dragons player Paul Vaughan and South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett were both handed fines and stood down for two weeks, with the pair both spotted dining out of their bubble on separate occasions.