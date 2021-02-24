The New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans have named their sides for Saturday’s trial clash.

The Warriors will be up against some familiar faces, with former players Patrick Herbert, Sam Lisone and Erin Clark all named for the Titans.

David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Patrick Herbert will all wear the Titans jersey for the first time.

Nathan Brown has named all seven new signings for the clash – with Marcelo Montoya, Euan Aitken, Addin Fonua-Blake and Bayley Sironen all featuring in the starting line-up and Ben Murdoch-Masila, Kane Evans and Sean O’Sullivan occupying the bench.

The Warriors have opted to play their strongest team available, with Brown explaining that it was a full dress rehearsal for the season proper.

“We’re fielding the strongest side available in what is a vital trial for us,” Brown told warriors.kiwi.

“Missing out on a trial last weekend was disappointing but we will just roll with what we have.

“It’s a great opportunity to try our new players, look at combinations and also to bring back a couple of players from long injury lay-offs.”

The Oakes Oval clash in Lismore will kick off at 5.50pm (7.50pm NZT)

Warriors trial side

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2. Ken Maumalo

3. Euan Aitken

4. Peta Hiku

14. Marcelo Montoya

6. Kodi Nikorima

20. Sean O’Sullivan

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

21. Josh Curran

12. Bayley Sironen

13. Tohu Harris

Interchange

5. Adam Pompey

11. Ben Murdoch-Masila

15. Kane Evans

17. Rocco Berry

18. Paul Turner

23. Hayze Perham

25. Jazz Tevaga

26. Jack Murchie

27. Bunty Afoa

28. Leeson Ah Mau

Titans trials side

1. AJ Brimson

2. Anthony Don

3. Brian Kelly

4. Patrick Herbert

5. Corey Thompson

6. Ash Taylor

7. Jamal Fogarty

8. Jarrod Wallace

9. Mitch Rein

10. Moeaki Fotuaika

11. David Fifita

12. Kevin Proctor

13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Interchange

Phillip Sami

Tyrone Peachey

Sam Lisone

Jaimin Jolliffe

Beau Fermor

Sam Stone

Tanah Boyd

Treymain Spry

Greg Marzhew

Erin Clark

Jai Whitbread

Toby Sexton