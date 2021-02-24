The New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans have named their sides for Saturday’s trial clash.
The Warriors will be up against some familiar faces, with former players Patrick Herbert, Sam Lisone and Erin Clark all named for the Titans.
David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Patrick Herbert will all wear the Titans jersey for the first time.
Nathan Brown has named all seven new signings for the clash – with Marcelo Montoya, Euan Aitken, Addin Fonua-Blake and Bayley Sironen all featuring in the starting line-up and Ben Murdoch-Masila, Kane Evans and Sean O’Sullivan occupying the bench.
The Warriors have opted to play their strongest team available, with Brown explaining that it was a full dress rehearsal for the season proper.
“We’re fielding the strongest side available in what is a vital trial for us,” Brown told warriors.kiwi.
“Missing out on a trial last weekend was disappointing but we will just roll with what we have.
“It’s a great opportunity to try our new players, look at combinations and also to bring back a couple of players from long injury lay-offs.”
The Oakes Oval clash in Lismore will kick off at 5.50pm (7.50pm NZT)
Warriors trial side
1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
2. Ken Maumalo
3. Euan Aitken
4. Peta Hiku
14. Marcelo Montoya
6. Kodi Nikorima
20. Sean O’Sullivan
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Wayde Egan
10. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
21. Josh Curran
12. Bayley Sironen
13. Tohu Harris
Interchange
5. Adam Pompey
11. Ben Murdoch-Masila
15. Kane Evans
17. Rocco Berry
18. Paul Turner
23. Hayze Perham
25. Jazz Tevaga
26. Jack Murchie
27. Bunty Afoa
28. Leeson Ah Mau
Titans trials side
1. AJ Brimson
2. Anthony Don
3. Brian Kelly
4. Patrick Herbert
5. Corey Thompson
6. Ash Taylor
7. Jamal Fogarty
8. Jarrod Wallace
9. Mitch Rein
10. Moeaki Fotuaika
11. David Fifita
12. Kevin Proctor
13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
Interchange
Phillip Sami
Tyrone Peachey
Sam Lisone
Jaimin Jolliffe
Beau Fermor
Sam Stone
Tanah Boyd
Treymain Spry
Greg Marzhew
Erin Clark
Jai Whitbread
Toby Sexton