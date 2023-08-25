Livewire New Zealand Warriors five-eighth Luke Metcalf missed a significant chunk of the 2023 season with a hamstring injury, and he could take no further part this year after injuring the other one.

Metcalf was substituted out of Friday night's tense 18 points to 6 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons with a new hamstring injury - this time on the other leg - and took no further part in the game.

It came after the five-eighth missed the first half of the season and sought out specialist treatment in the United States of America as he battled to recover from an injury in the other leg.

Coach Andrew Webster confirmed the injury during his post-game press conference, but said it was the first time he has injured this hamstring in what could be the only positive for the Auckland-based club to draw from the issue.

"[We] don't know how bad [it is], he went to make a tackle and he turned and felt it," Webster said during his post-game press conference.

"It's not one he has done in the past, it's his other side and it's the first time he's done that one... if there is any good out of a bad situation, that's probably good news."

Even minor hamstring strains will generally leave players out for between two and four weeks, meaning Metcalf might at best be hoping for a return in Week 2 or 3 of the finals.

If the injury is not best-case scenario when scans are returned however, it's likely his season will be over.

Metcalf has played a key role for the Warriors in recent times, scoring six tries in 12 appearances this year, while also adding three try assists, running for 81 metres per game and defending strongly. His combination with key man Shaun Johnson has been excellent.

His injury means the Warriors may look to parachute Te Maire Martin back into the side. The half and fullback hasn't played at NRL level since Round 6, missing through injury since, but was strong in the opening weeks of the season.

He has been named to make his return through the NSW Cup on Saturday afternoon against the Dragons in Sydney, meaning he will have a game under his belt before Tuesday's team list reveal for the Warriors' Round 27 clash with the Dolphins.

The Warriors other options could be to play youngster Ronald Volkman, or bring Dylan Walker back into the halves after impressive performances earlier in the year when deputising there.

The Warriors have just a single game to plan before entering finals football.