Breakout New Zealand Warriors playmaker Luke Metcalf has explained where he believes the origins of the saying 'Up the Wahs' originated from.

Taking the world by storm last year, the saying became a hit in Australia and overseas. However, there has been heavy debate on where 'Up the Wahs' originated from.

Last year, the NZ Herald reported that fans were split on whether it came from Australian fans or club legend Shaun Johnson, whilst The Spinoff publication found that the origins trace back more than 13 years ago to the club's former Head of Commercial, Don Mann.

On the verge of inking a new contract with the club, Metcalf spoke to Zero Tackle about where he believes the origins came from.

The five-eighth explained that his halves partner Shaun Johnson came up with the slogan before the end of his first stint with the club.

"Shaun thinks that he started it back in 2016 or 2018, so he's claiming that," Metcalf told Zero Tackle.

"It's crazy. It's a little slogan, but it's good that it gets everyone talking about the Warriors and wanting to come watch the games and watch the game on TV, so I suppose it can only be good for us."

As the Warriors continued to reach new heights last season, featuring in the finals for the first time since 2018, their support became global.

It would continue to spread after NBA coach and ex-teammate of Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr, delivered his best 'Up the Wahs' saying.

"It was just crazy," Metcalf added when asked what the reaction to Steve Kerr saying the three little words was like around the squad.

"I definitely heard it. I've got to say all the boys did (too)."