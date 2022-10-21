Warriors back-rower Josh Curran has officially been charged following an incident that occurred in Port Macquarie on the night of the NRL Grand Final.

The Daily Telegraph reports that officers attached to the Mid-North Coast district conducted an investigation after it was reported a 16-year-old male was allegedly assaulted and had his mobile phone stolen at a Port Macquarie nightclub.

Initial reports suggested the attack was violent enough to have caused significant facial injuries and possible dental damage to the victim.

“Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 23-year-old man after attending Manly Police Station on Wednesday,” a NSW Police statement said.

“He was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and larceny.

“The man was granted conditional bail and is to appear at Port Macquarie local court on Wednesday, December 7.”

The Warriors had previously confirmed their knowledge of the incident in the days after it was initially reported, adding that the incident had been reported to the NRL's integrity unit.

It is not yet known how Curran will be dealt with by his club or the NRL under the no-fault stand-down policy.

The 23-year-old has played 37 games for the Warriors since making his debut for the Sydney Roosters back in 2019.