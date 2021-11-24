The New Zealand Warriors reported issues with offering contracts to their spine seem to be dwindling by the day.

Despite previous reports that the club may not opt to hang onto Chanel Harris-Tavita or Wayde Egan, it appears those reports have now been turned into the complete opposite.

Speculation broke out last week that the Warriors were no longer going to wait to offer the half a contract until after Round 6 next year, while Egan has today reportedly been offered a deal to stay with the Auckland-based club and is close to officially accepting.

According to Stuff.co.nz, Egan was in the same boat as Harris-Tavita - to be decided upon after six rounds next year.

But with recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan exiting for the Dolphins, it appears both players have been offered deals.

While the reports suggest Egan is on the verge of signing, things aren't so sure for Harris-Tavita, with his manager saying previously he would hit the open market.

Should the duo re-sign, they'd join the recently signed Luke Metcalf and Shaun Johnson as crucial spine players at the club, while Reece Walsh is also under contract to play fullback following the departure of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for rugby union.

Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges told the publication that the club were close to extending Egan's time in Auckland.

“We’re not far away from tying something up with Wayde,” Warriors’ general manager football Craig Hodges said.

“We’ve been talking to him and his manager for the last week or two.

“We’re not far away from locking something in there and hopefully we’ll have a bit of news in that space in the next week or two.”

Egan has played 38 games for the Warriors since joining the club from the Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2020 season.