New Zealand Warriors mid-season recruit Ronald Volkman is reportedly set to make his NRL debut this weekend against Penrith.

The highly-touted halfback ventured from Bondi to Auckland last month after struggling to move up Trent Robinson's playmaking pecking order at the Roosters.

Volkman inked a long-term deal with the Warriors as part of his immediate release from Moore Park, securing himself to the New Zealand side until the end of the 2025 season.

Set to hold a key role in the Warriors' future, interim coach Stecy Jones is understood to be ready to hand the keys to Volkman for this weekend's encounter with the Panthers, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Warriors have been forced to meddle with their halves pairings throughout the course of this year, with Shaun Johnson sharing the duties with multiple five-eighths across the opening 14 rounds.

Chanel Harris-Tavita has held onto the No.6 jumper across the past three rounds, with Daejarn Asi taking on the starting duties for the month prior.

Young halfback Ronald Volkman has been signed for 2023 on a three-year deal 🔏💙❤️💚 Read: https://t.co/Zet5wH4jhq pic.twitter.com/gUAhVJ6irA — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) May 2, 2022

With Harris-Tavita set to depart the Warriors at season's end, Jones has looked to blood Volkman early into his new tenure as he plans for the club's future.

It is not yet known whether Johnson or Harris-Tavita will be the one to make way for Volkman, with the Warriors to confirm their squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Saturday's clash with Penrith will be Jones' second in charge of the Warriors since Nathan Brown's departure, having fallen to the Sharks by 22 points in Round 14.

The Warriors will host the Panthers at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe at 5:30pm (AEST) on Saturday evening.