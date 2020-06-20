The New Zealand Warriors have sacked coach Stephen Kearney, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Buzz Rothfield.

The decision was made after the Warriors were defeated by the Rabbitohs on Friday night 40-12 to slump to 2-4 on the season.

It is expected that assistant coach Todd Payten will coach the side for the remainder of the season.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga was surprised by the decision.

“I feel it’s a bit premature considering the challenges the Warriors have had to confront,” Meninga said on Fox Sports. “It’s a bit harsh.”

Kearney has coached the club since 2017.