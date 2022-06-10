The NRL's coaching merry-go-round is in full swing, with three coaches - Nathan Brown, Trent Barrett and Michael Maguire - all being ousted from their respective roles over the last month.

While it's understood the Wests Tigers have made a mega play for current Penrith Panthers' assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo, the Warriors and Bulldogs seem far less certain on who they want to take over.

Names like Shane Flanagan, Paul Green, John Morris, Josh Hannay, Ben Hornby, Dean Young, Jason Ryles, Kristian Woolf and Ciraldo have all been floated.

One left-field option that continues to be speculated on are the Walker brothers - Ben and Shane - however.

The duo coached the Ipswich Jets to a QLD Cup title a number of years ago, and played a style which is different to anything currently employed in the NRL.

They were floated as an option the last time the Warriors needed a new coach and went to the extent of meeting with the club, however, the club ended up going with Nathan Brown.

However, club owner Mark Robinson, who has been in the news recently over the dramatic exit of Matt Lodge from the club, has told News Corp they won't be chasing the Walker boys.

“To be honest, we won’t be considering the Walker boys,” Robinson said.

“We looked at them last time and it’s just not my style on what we are looking for, I don’t think you can have two people as co-coaches.

“It’s not really the type of model I want.”

The Warriors are in a state of turmoil on and off the park following the exit of Brown, with the club also losing Euan Aitken and Matt Lodge as a duo who don't want to move to New Zealand.

Brown was in the same boat, and reports have suggested more players could follow suit.

It's unclear who is leading the race to become the next coach of the Warriors, with Stacey Jones to coach his first game as interim coach on the weekend against the Cronulla Sharks in Redcliffe on Sunday evening.