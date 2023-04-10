New Zealand Warriors' coach Andrew Webster has revealed that Te Maire Martin has a leg injury, although it's unclear how much damage the half has done.

Martin left the field during the Warriors' loss to the Newcastle Knights on Sunday night after an awkward tackle and immediate assessment from the club's trainer.

Coach Webster revealed the trainer advised that Martin needed to leave the field straight away, although it's unclear the extent of the issue.

"We don't know, he will go for a scan," Webster said.

"He could kind of put weight on it, but he was struggling to, and I think he knew something was wrong straight away.

"The physio didn't muck around. He said that's it, and you don't want to lose your six - you would have kept him out there if you could."

Webster said he hadn't had a chance to review the tackle yet.

"I haven't seen the tackle. That's the truth. I was too worried about who was going to go on, who was going to go where and what was going to happen next," Webster added.

In what was a difficult night on the injury front for the Warriors, they also lost dummy half Wayde Egan, who failed a HIA test, but Webster said he was fine otherwise.

"Just concussion and he failed it. He is talking in there, he is fine. He is feeling sore and sorry, but no dramas at this stage," Webster said.

Failing a concussion will almost certainly rule Egan out of next week's clash at home with the North Queensland Cowboys, with his likely next game now slated for Anzac Day on the road against the Melbourne Storm.

While the Warriors fell to the Knights - just their second loss of the year - stand in captain Dylan Walker heaped praise on Shaun Johnson for continuing his rich run of good form following the twin departures of Martin and Egan from the game.

"I think when we had the ball, we looked really good. It's just part of possession and having time with the ball. In that second half, I feel like we were completing our sets, and Shaun [Johnson] had a really good kicking game again tonight."

Tbhe Warriors mounted a late charge with three tries in the second half, but a lapse in defence allowing Kurt Mann and Greg Marzhew to score inside the final 20 minutes would give the Knights enough breathing room to claim a crucial victory.