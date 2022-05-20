The New Zealand Warriors have revealed Wayde Egan is only a "chance" of returning in next week's clash with the Newcastle Knights.

Egan went down with a calf injury ahead of Round 10 and missed magic round against the South Sydney Rabbitohs - which saw the Warriors come back to almost cause an enormous boilover.

He then missed selection for this week's clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons at Kogarah on Saturday afternoon, with Jazz Tevaga to, once again, line up in the dummy half role.

The Warriors released a statement on Friday suggesting that he will need to recover well to be a chance to play in Round 12.

"A calf injury kept the first-choice dummy half out of last week’s game against South Sydney and has also ruled him out of this Saturday’s St George Illawarra encounter in Sydney," the statement read.

"If he continues to recover well, he could be ready for the Knights or otherwise the following week against Manly Warringah (June 4)."

It's better news elsewhere for the Warriors though, with Euan Aitken cleared to return after passing all concussion protocols and returning to training. He also missed the Round 10 clash.

Jesse Arthars has missed a handful of weeks and is a chance of returning, with a suggestion he could come off the reserves list to replace Viliami Vailea.

Chanel Harris-Tavita is the other player who was on the verge of returning this week, however, after being named in the 24-man squad, he was cut from the 19-man update on Friday afternoon 24 hours before kick-off.





He will be fit for next weekend's clash with Newcastle, however, it's unclear whether he will come in for Daejarn Asi, who has been in strong form since his mid-season switch from the North Queensland Cowboys.

The club is also still expecting Josh Curran and Bayley Sionen to return in Round 13.

The Warriors kick-off against the Dragons at 3pm (AEST) on Saturday.