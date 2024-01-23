New Zealand Warriors star halfback Shaun Johnson has been cleared of any serious damage to his ankle after being spotted in a moon boot last week.

It was widely reported that Johnson only suffered the injury last week, and the moon boot brought with it fears for a potential syndesmosis injury.

That could well have ruled Johnson out for a period of up to two months, ending his chances of playing a role early on for the Warriors in 2024, who will be out to back up their surprise run to the preliminary finals in 2023 of which Johnson played a major role.

In a major boost to the Auckland-based club though, the club revealed Johnson has only suffered a moderate ankle sprain which was confirmed by scans.

As it stands, Johnson will be fit for the club's season opener against the Cronulla Sharks on Friday, March 8, although his status for the pre-season challenge matches (where the Warriors take on the Wests Tigers in Christchurch on February 18 and the Dolphins on February 24 in Auckland) is yet to be determined.

It would appear Johnson would have played a limited role in those matches anyway given Andrew Webster's need to pick his halves partner, rather than Johnson himself. All of the returning Chanel Harris-Tavita, Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf are believed to be in the running to claim the number six jersey for the season opener.

Following their season opener against the Sharks, the Warriors have a difficult opening to the campaign, playing the Melbourne Storm on the road, then hosting the Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights, before playing their first game in April away against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.