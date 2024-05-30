The New Zealand Warriors have provided an update on 12 injured players at the club as they have the week off with the bye this round.

The club revealed that as many as eight players could return from injury next week, including Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson, Kurt Capewell, Wayde Egan, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Rocco Berry, Addin Fonua-Blake, and Taine Tuaupiki.

After sustaining an ankle injury against The Dolphins, the club have yet to confirm a return timeline for hooker Paul Roache. He was taken off the field ten minutes into the match in their 24-20 victory last Sunday.

New Zealand has also provided an updated timeline for the trio of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring), Ali Leiataua (ankle), and Luke Metcalf (leg), who will still remain on the sidelines beyond next week.

Tuivasa-Sheck will return in Round 17, while Leiataua will return the following week in Round 18 and Metcalf is still in recovery and will return late into the season.