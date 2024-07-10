The New Zealand Warriors have provided an official update on nine players ahead of Round 19, during which they will have a bye this weekend.

After being forced from the field last week against the Canterbury Bulldogs, winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (concussion) will be available for next week and so will Marcelo Montoya (groin).

However, fullback Charne Nicoll-Klokstad (calf) won't be available for the next few weeks after sustaining a moderate strain - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will likely takeover the fullback role.

An update has also been provided on Rocco Berry, Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson, Luke Metcalf, and Paul Roache.

While eight players will remain sidelined, the club has confirmed that Zyon Maiu'u will make his return from injury through the NSW Cup against the Parramatta Eels on Saturday at Lidcombe Oval.

Scans revealed a moderate calf strain for Charnze Nicoll Klokstad out of Round 18. The Warriors are expecting a 4 week return to play. Moderate (grade 2) strain = partial tearing of the muscle fibres. Rehab from calf strains can be tricky with lingering symptoms the challenge. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 9, 2024

Casualty Ward

Rocco Berry (shoulder) - Estimated Return Date: Indefinite



Tohu Harris (wrist) - Estimated Return Date: TBC

Shaun Johnson (Achilles) - Estimated Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Luke Metcalf (leg) - Estimated Return Date: Late season

Marcelo Montoya (groin) - Estimated Return Date: Round 19-20

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (calf) - Estimated Return Date: Round 22

Paul Roache (ankle) - Estimated Return Date: Round 20

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (concussion) - Estimated Return Date: Round 19-20