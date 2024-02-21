The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed they will not shift Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to fullback despite an injury which will force Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to miss the start of the 2024 NRL season.

Nicoll-Klokstad has suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season training which will ensure he misses the opening weeks of the upcoming campaign.

While it was originally thought he would simply only be in doubt for the opening week, the Warriors will take a cautious approach regarding his return, with an official club statement suggesting he may not return until Round 4, when the Warriors clash with the Newcastle Knights in Auckland on March 31 in what will be a replay of last year's semi-final.

“Charnze has got hamstring trouble,” coach Andrew Webster told the media, per Stuff.NZ.

“He has a niggle. It's a bit of back as well.

“We assessed it and we thought he'd be back for this trial, but we're going to really strip him down, get him right and make sure we've got it right for the long haul. So we'll play it by ear, but he won't play this weekend.”

While the signing of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was met with interest late last year, it has now also been confirmed he has no role at fullback at any stage for the Warriors this year.

Despite the club having plenty of suitable replacements at centre, including one of Rocco Berry and Adam Pompey (pending who misses the side), and young gun Ali Leiataua, it appears the Warriors will instead put their faith in Taine Tuaupiki at fullback.

He will take the number one jumper, with Tuivasa-Sheck's return from rugby union to go ahead at centre as expected.

“Taine is it. I've said that from day one,” Webster said.

“I told Taine that, told Roger that. I do believe if Taine wasn't available for selection as well, for whatever reason, then Roger would have to do a job there.

“It's not that we won't see Roger in some capacity at some stage there, but I'm hoping we don't have to, because everyone's fit."

The Warriors open their season against the Canberra Raiders.