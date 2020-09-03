Warriors prop Bunty Afoa is set to hold New Zealand to his contract despite the club suggesting he looks elsewhere for the future, per stuff.co.nz.

The Samoan international is contracted with the Auckland-based club for 2021 and will see out the next 12 months in New Zealand.

Afoa was given permission to discuss his future with rival clubs and international outfits, with Super League club St Helens expressing interest in the 23-year-old.

After missing the 2020 season with an ACL injury, Afoa is effectively risking the future of his career if he isn’t part of the Warriors’ first team squad for next season, adding to two years without paying at an NRL level.

However, Ken Maumalo was told by the club to look elsewhere several seasons ago and is now in the position as one of the club’s most important names in 2020.

The alarming factor for Afoa is his place down the prop order at the Warriors, with new signings Ben Murdoch-Masila and Kane Evans set to be favoured for the 2021 lineup.

For Afoa, an injury crisis might just be the ticket for an opportunity to show he has plenty of rugby left.