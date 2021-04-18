In-form Warriors forward Bunty Afoa is set to extend his stay with the club as both parties look to finalise a new deal, per Stuff.co.nz.

It is understood that the retention of Afoa is the Warriors’ top priority, with as many as 13 players still unsigned for the 2022 season.

Afoa has flourished under Nathan Brown this year in what has been a stellar resurgence by the Samoan international, who was told by the Warriors to look elsewhere in 2020 whilst battling an ACL injury.

An incredible chase from Bunty Afoa. Absolutely no right for a prop to be there to make that cover tackle. #NRLRaidersWarriors #NRL pic.twitter.com/uswW4Lq9fs — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) March 27, 2021

The 24-year-old remained persistent in breaking through the ranks at the Warriors and is now seen as one of Brown’s most vital asset’s this season after missing the entirety of last year.

Afoa is sure to receive plenty of interest from NRL rivals and potentially clubs abroad given his impressive campaign so far in 2021, but is tipped to lock away his future with the Warriors.

The athletic prop was linked to English Super League outfit St Helens after being told by the Warriors to assess his options for 2021 before deciding to remain in the NRL last September.

Should the Warriors lock away Afoa in the coming weeks, recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan is sure to turn his attention to the sizeable list of off-contract figures at the club.

Jazz Tevaga, Paul Turner, Peta Hiku, Kodi Nikorima (player option) and Leeson Ah Mau are just five of the 13 players yet to recommit to the Warriors.