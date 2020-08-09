New Warriors coach Nathan Brown has identified the players he wants to bring to the struggling New Zealand club next season.

Brown has identified Parramatta prop Kane Evans and Wigan’s Oliver Gildart as two prospects to come into the team next season.

Gildart has previously said that he has a desire to play in the NRL and is under contract until 2021, but has a release clause allowing him to leave if a transfer fee is paid.

The Warriors are also in negotiations with Dragons centre Euan Aitken, Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott and Dragons forward Jack de Belin.

Brown confirmed on Saturday that the Warriors were in negotiations with de Belin.

“The club has been talking to Jack de Belin and that’s well-known,” Brown said.

“As far as the rest of the roster goes we’re still going through it. Young players starting to play well need to be looked after and older players, when their time comes, they need to move on,” Brown said.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll get our head around things. There’s a few ideas already but nothing that I’d like to publicly discuss.”