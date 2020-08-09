New Warriors coach Nathan Brown has identified the players he wants to bring to the struggling New Zealand club next season.
Brown has identified Parramatta prop Kane Evans and Wigan’s Oliver Gildart as two prospects to come into the team next season.
Gildart has previously said that he has a desire to play in the NRL and is under contract until 2021, but has a release clause allowing him to leave if a transfer fee is paid.
The Warriors are also in negotiations with Dragons centre Euan Aitken, Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott and Dragons forward Jack de Belin.
Brown confirmed on Saturday that the Warriors were in negotiations with de Belin.
“The club has been talking to Jack de Belin and that’s well-known,” Brown said.
“As far as the rest of the roster goes we’re still going through it. Young players starting to play well need to be looked after and older players, when their time comes, they need to move on,” Brown said.
“Over the next few weeks we’ll get our head around things. There’s a few ideas already but nothing that I’d like to publicly discuss.”
I will be disappointed at losing Kane Evans but the Warriors are throwing stupid money at him and I am happy to see the Eels aren’t getting into a bidding war.
Long gone are the days where we will pay overs.
He will be replaced by either Hetherington or TPJ.
Warriors don’t need a huge rebuild. I wouldn’t touch Adam Elliot and I’d be hesitant on Kane Evans but De Belin would be a good addition at the right price.
I think our forward pack will be alright next season with Toby Rudolf coming over, Ben Murdoch-Masila also coming and Lesson Ah Ma’u and Bunty Afoa returning from injury. Tohu Harris has been excellent, Eli Katoa looks great in his debut season and I’ve been surprised with Taunoa-Brown.
Definitely out biggest area of concern is who are the halves and hooker? In the halves we have Nikorima and CHT which have huge potential but I have doubt over how it works out. At Hooker he have Lawton, Egan and Roache which results in mixed results and multiple injuries.
Why don’t we target Brandon Smith?
The Storm can’t make their mind up on the hooker position. Can Smith isn’t sure if he wants to continue, Harry Grant will return and walk into that spot if he does leave meaning Brandon probably stays in the forwards. He’s openly said he wants to be the starting Hooker. Not only could we give him that role but we could pay him a good amount to return home and be a leader.
I’d sign Jack DeBelin, Brandon Smith and get Jack Hetherington and George Jennings for cheap. Then look at halves.
1. Tuivasa-Sheck
2. Maumalo
3. Hiku
4. Fusitua
5. Herbert
6. Nikorima
7. Harris-Tavita
8. Rudolf
9. Smith
10. Ah Mau
11. Harris
12. Katoa
13. DeBelin
14. Teveaga
15. Afoa
16. Murdoch-Masila
17. Herrington/Tanoua-Brown
Not a bad looking line up there@WinningWarriors. Definitely would go after a sharp hooker like Brandon Smith. Not really a fan of Evans…Elliot would be ok if he can concentrate on his footy. Rudolph I doubt will be there, that’s still being sorted as he has changed his mind for personal reasons but he would be a great acquisition if he does decide to come across. Our young halves will be ok. If our forwards give them the room they will explode but they will be tested as well. All part of the learning game. A back up half would be good to have as well.
These loan players seem to have injected a lot of energy into the team. Young, hungry and not scared to back themselves…exactly what is needed. Hetherington has the mongrel we need too! Throw some $$ his way and see if Cleary will budge (maybe pay his fine for comments against the ref lol) Just those KO WWE tackles might need a bit of a tweak lol