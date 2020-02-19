New Zealand Warriors logo

The New Zealand Warriors have named a squad of 28 players for Saturday’s trial clash against the Melbourne Storm at Central Energy Trust Arena.

The side features 10 players with NRL experience, with recruit Wayde Egan set to make his debut.

The experienced names include David Fusitu’a, Patrick Herbert, Hayze Perham, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Adam Keighran, Sam Lisone, Lachlan Burr, Taane Milne and Leivaha Pulu.

Warriors trial squad for Storm clash

1 Rocco Berry
2 Patrick Herbert
3 Hayze Perham
4 David Fusitu’a
5 Edward Kosi
6 Chanel Harris-Tavita
7 Adam Keighran
8 Phillip Makatoa
9 Wayde Egan
10 Sam Lisone
11 Taane Milne
12 Eliesa Katoa
13 Lachlan Burr
Interchange
14 Temple Kalepo
15 Jackson Frei
16 Adam Tuimavave-Gerrard
17 Paul Turner
18 Selestino Ravutaumada
20 Israel Ogden
21 Tom Ale
22 Setu Tu
24 Tyler Slade
25 Preston Riki
26 Isaiah Vagana
27 King Vuniyayawa
28 Leivaha Pulu

 