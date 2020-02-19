The New Zealand Warriors have named a squad of 28 players for Saturday’s trial clash against the Melbourne Storm at Central Energy Trust Arena.

The side features 10 players with NRL experience, with recruit Wayde Egan set to make his debut.

The experienced names include David Fusitu’a, Patrick Herbert, Hayze Perham, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Adam Keighran, Sam Lisone, Lachlan Burr, Taane Milne and Leivaha Pulu.

Warriors trial squad for Storm clash